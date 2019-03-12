Stopped freight train blocks midtown traffic from midtown to Curtis Park

Traffic is backed up in midtown Sacramento and Curtis Park after a freight train stalled on the tracks cutting through the city’s core, blocking the area’s crossings.
Social media posts indicated that a car got stuck on the track on P Street between 19th and 20th streets, blocking the tracks. The train, which blocked roadways for about two hours, started moving about 8:30 a.m. It was clear of midtown around 8:50 a.m.
“It was broken down, blocking traffic,” said Sgt. Laura Peck of the Sacramento Police Department.
Peck said Union Pacific is on scene downtown trying to “address the issues with the train.”
According to traffic maps, traffic is heavy and backed up along 16th, 19th and 21st streets in midtown, as well as Freeport Boulevard nearly to Sacramento City College. The blockage also backed up traffic on westbound Highway 50 and the connector from Highway 99.
This is a developing story.
