Sacramento school district, city set to pay $12.5 million to girl molested by aide

The city of Sacramento and Sacramento City Unified School District will pay $12.5 million to a girl who was repeatedly molested during an after-school program at Mark Twain Elementary in 2015, according to Roger A. Dreyer, the victim’s attorney.

City officials agreed Wednesday in open court to pay $7.5 million, while school officials agreed to pay $5 million, Dreyer said. The settlements still need school board and City Council approval. The officials also agreed to a list of changes to the city’s START program to help prevent sexual assault and harassment in the future.

“The district does not have comment other than that we are committed to doing everything in our power to prevent a situation like this from ever happening again,” district spokesman Alex Barrios said in an email.





City spokesman Tim Swanson did not immediately return a request for comment.

START program leader Joshua Rolando Vasquez repeatedly blindfolded the girl, who was 7 at the time and is now 12, and made her play “games” such as a “whipped cream” game and a “cleaning a toy in a box” game, according to the lawsuit filed in December 2016 in Sacramento Superior Court by the victim’s family.

Vasquez was sentenced in October 2016 to 150 years to life in prison for molesting six children, ages 7 to 13.

Dreyer represents five other victims of Vasquez in lawsuits that are ongoing, Dreyer said.

“This little girl is going to have to deal with this the rest of her life, but she’s the hero here,” Dreyer said. “She reported it. She’s always going to know she made a difference. She’s also the one who stood up for others, having the bravery to tell her family.”





The settlement agreement will also require:

▪ Employees in the city’s after-school programs must go through a three-hour-minimum training, in person, multiple times annually.

▪ Managers and supervisors must be trained on how to recognize, address and report conduct that raises a concern.

▪ Updates to the parent handbook to address child abuse issues.

▪ Volunteers will not be allowed to be left alone with a child.

▪ Staff will not be allowed to meet alone with students with the door closed and locked.

The changes will go into effect as soon as feasible and no later than Sept. 1, 2020, the agreement says.





The city’s Students Today Achieving Results for Tomorrow, or START, program provides free after-school services mainly to low-income families.

Vasquez started working part-time for the START program in 2010 at Mark Twain Elementary and was assigned his own classroom at the school with a key to the lock in September 2014, the lawsuit said.

As a START employee, Vasquez had to undergo fingerprinting and background checks each year, Sacramento Superior Court Judge David I. Brown wrote in a ruling last month. However, the district did not train employees about identifying and responding to “pedophile grooming behaviors,” Brown wrote in his ruling.

Attorney Joseph C. George Jr. also represented the victim.





Staff reporter Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks contributed to this report.