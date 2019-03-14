Plant quarantine in place for Sacramento County after Asian citrus pest is seen for first time

All of Sacramento County is under a plant pest quarantine after the Asian citrus psyllid bug was found in the Lemon Hill area of south Sacramento, the California Department of Food and Agriculture said Thursday.

The psyllid is a species of bug that can carry citrus greening disease, or huanglongbing, which poses a threat to all citrus and related plants and for which there is no cure once infected. The bugs transmit the bacterial disease to healthy trees after feeding on infected plant tissue, the agency’s Plant Health & Pest Prevention Services department said.

CDFA’s news release calls the vector outbreak a “grave concern,” prompting a quarantine after just one reported psyllid bug was detected in the county.

The quarantine “prohibits the movement of citrus and curry leaf tree nursery stock and all plant parts except fruit out of the quarantine area,” the news release says.

Trees diseased with the disease, commonly called HLB, will produce “bitter, misshapen fruit” and eventually die, according to Thursday’s news release.

“Residents with backyard citrus trees in Sacramento (County) are asked not to transport or send citrus fruit or leaves, potted citrus trees, or curry leaves from the quarantine area.”

Sarah Bowles, a spokeswoman for the state- and industry-backed Citrus Pest & Disease Prevention Program, said the psyllid has been observed and more than 1,100 HLB cases have been detected in Southern California since their first appearance there in 2012. Cases have been documented in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties.

“HLB has not yet been detected in Northern California,” she said. “However, the pest that spreads the disease has been found in Sacramento.”

Sacramento County is one of over two dozen counties in the state included in CDFA’s Bulk Citrus Regional Quarantine Zone No. 1, which is defined as areas away from the Mexico border, where HLB has not been detected and where no large, contiguous citrus growing regions exist.

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Sacramento County residents are advised to inspect trees for psyllids whenever watering or tending trees, as well as to only plant trees acquired from reputable, licensed local nurseries.

Anyone who thinks they have discovered psyllids or observed symptoms of citrus greening disease on their plants should call CDFA’s pest hotline at 800-491-1899 or the Sacramento County agricultural commissioner at 916-875-6603.