Popular liquidation outlet Falling Prices announces plans for second location

A wildly popular liquidation outlet store in Carmichael is expanding with a second Sacramento County location, announced Thursday night on social media.

Falling Prices will open a second location at Madison Avenue and Greenback Lane within 60 days, its owner said in a Facebook post.

The original Falling Prices store, in a strip mall at Fair Oaks Boulevard and Marconi Avenue, opened Jan. 15 to swarms of shoppers.

As its name suggests, Falling Prices uses a novel pricing model: The store opens each Tuesday with overstock items, which come from contracted vendors like Amazon and Target, and everything costs $6 that day. Whatever is left Wednesday costs $4, then $2 on Thursdays, $1 on Fridays and finally 25 cents on Saturday.

The store is then closed Sunday and Monday to restock, and the whole thing starts over again the following week.

Owner Ryan Babineau told The Sacramento Bee upon the first store’s second week of business that positive reception and huge crowds prompted him to double his staff. The store, which could only hold about 250 shoppers, had 800 people lined up the second Tuesday it was open, Babineau said.

At the time, he likened the store to a “hunt for buried treasure,” with some shoppers finding massive bargains, but acknowledged that the concept – which includes messy bins often devoid of any organization – is not for everyone. Some social media users called it “trashy” upon opening, and noted that the influx of shoppers packed the Carmichael strip mall’s relatively small parking lot through the first two weeks of business.

Several shoppers who spoke to The Bee, however, seemed to like the store and its concept, with two saying they had gone to Falling Prices multiple times in its first six days of operation.