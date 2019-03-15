The weather is gorgeous this St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Here are 5 things to do outside

This weekend will be the nicest of the year so far in Sacramento, and not just because Sunday is St. Patrick’s Day.
Forecasts show what many consider ideal weather: High temperatures of 69 Saturday and 72 Sunday, sunny skies both days and almost no wind.
Sacramento will be warm Monday and Tuesday too, for what it’s worth, before light showers pass through Wednesday.
If you’re looking to enjoy the beautiful weather and the Irish cultural celebration, here are some ideas.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Parade through Old Sacramento
Green marchers, historic reenactments, Irish dancers and more are in store for a parade through Old Sacramento.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a day early on Saturday. Festivities will start at 11 a.m., with the parade beginning at 1 p.m.
Front Street Animal Shelter is hosting the event, which marks the 23rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Old Sac.
Where: Neasham and Front streets in Old Sacramento
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Price: Free
Hit the river
It may not quite be warm enough to break out the kayaks and hit the American River, but what about the Sacramento?
Also starting in Old Sacramento, the Capitol Hornblower will embark on three St. Patrick’s Day-themed cruises Saturday. Kids can enjoy face painting and balloon animals.
Hornblower cruises sail on the Sacramento River, giving good looks at the Tower and I Street bridges. They run throughout the year, celebrating most major holidays with special events, and this weekend figures to be the least frigid cruise of 2019 for the boat.
Where: L Street dock in Old Sacramento
When: 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Price: $20 a person
Watch the Kings, party in DoCo, or waste away in Margaritaville
The Kings host the Bulls at 3 p.m. Sunday, but from 11:30 a.m. through the third quarter of the game, fans and the general public can enjoy the St. Patrick’s Weekend Party in the DoCo plaza outside Golden 1 Center
The party will include food, drinks, games, music and other fun attractions, until about 4:30 p.m.
A similar party is going down from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the same spot before a Jimmy Buffett concert at Golden 1.
Guinness is sponsoring DoCo St. Patrick’s Weekend Party.
When: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: DoCo plaza/Golden 1 Center
Price: Varies
Go for a run
Starting at Raley Field in West Sacramento, a 5K, 10K, half-marathon and more will be held during a St. Patrick’s Day weekend fundraising effort for cancer survivorship.
With proceeds donated toward Triumph Cancer Foundation, this year’s “Shamrock’n” Weekend hosted by Blue Diamond Almonds will include the 5K, 10K and a half-mile “Leprechaun Dash” for the kids Saturday morning. If you feel like going 13.1 miles, the half marathon is Sunday morning.
Registration remains open for all four events as of Friday. More information on registration prices and start times is available here.
Where: Raley Field in West Sacramento
When: 8 a.m. Saturday and 7:45 a.m. Sunday
Price: $15 for Leprechaun Dash; $59 for 5K and 10K; $79 for half-marathon
Drink
If you’re of age, enjoy a beer – green or not.
Dozens of bars throughout Sacramento are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, including a two-day block party hosted by Malt and Mash.
Right across the street from Golden 1 Center, Malt and Mash at 7th and K streets will offer food, green beer and live music Saturday and Sunday, which includes a Jimmy Buffett tailgate Saturday afternoon before the concert.
Where: Bars and pubs throughout Sacramento
When: All weekend
Price: Varies
Comments