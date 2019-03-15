Rocklin approves new operator for troubled Quarry Park. It’s set to reopen this spring

The Rocklin City Council approved a new operator for Quarry Park Adventures, the zip-lining, rope-climbing amusement park that closed its doors in January after the city severed its contract with the operator.
An opening date for the park has not yet been announced, but Quarry Park Adventures said in a Facebook post the park is reopening this spring.
The new operator, Adventure Operations, LLC, is an affiliate of Bonsai Design, which built the park.
According to the City Council website, the three-year contract requires the park to be open seven days a week and requires Adventure Operations and the city to split revenues 50-50. The contract also includes $300,000 in startup costs from the city and additional money to be set aside for unforeseen expenses.
According to the council, previously sold prepaid tickets, gift cards and season passes will be honored.
The city of Rocklin is suing the previous operator, a subsidiary of Legacy Family Adventures, alleging that LFA “conned” the city, according to previous Bee reporting.
The park, which cost the city over $13 million, opened its doors in October after delaying the opening by several months but it shut down in January, citing bad weather and poor attendance.
