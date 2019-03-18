The Sacramento Bee’s Marcos Bretón wins community service award

Sacramento Bee columnist Marcos Bretón received the 2019 Cruz Reynoso Community Service Award on Saturday, becoming the inaugural recipient of the award.

Bretón received the award at the 37th Annual Lorenzo Patiño banquet at the UC Davis campus. The banquet is held for the UC Davis School of Law’s distinguished graduating students.

The honor was given to Bretón in recognition of columns he has written, which have advocated social justice and called for transparency among law enforcement agencies.

The award’s namesake, Cruz Reynoso, was the first Latino justice of the California Supreme Court. Reynoso, now 87, served from 1982 to 1987 before joining the faculty of UCLA School of Law. He is a professor emeritus of UC Davis.

Bretón was presented the award by Reynoso’s son, Len.