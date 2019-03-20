Listen to your local news on the go with The Sacramento Bee’s daily podcast

Want to hear top local news on the go? Tune in to The Sacramento Bee’s daily news podcast on your smart speakers or voice-activated devices.
You can ask to hear The Sacramento Bee’s Flash Briefing podcast seven days a week on Amazon’s Echo or Google Home devices. Our report is also available on Spotify, iTunes, SoundCloud, Stitcher and iHeartRadio.
Our daily news report brings you the top stories that will keep you connected to California’s capital region – news, politics, sports, entertainment and more.
Get our daily Flash Briefing updates when you want them – when you’re getting ready in the morning, during your commute, or whenever you have a few minutes to listen.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
To hear us on Google Home, just say “Hey Google, open The Sacramento Bee” or “Hey Google, listen to news from The Sacramento Bee.”
To hear the report on Amazon Echo devices, open your Alexa app, tap the Menu, tap Skills and search for Sacramento Bee. Tap on “The Sacramento Bee Briefing,” then tap Enable. Tap “Settings,” then “Manage Flash Briefings.” Tap “Edit Order” and tap and slide The Sacramento Bee Flash Briefing to the top. Then tap Done.
Be sure to give us feedback on any platform. We appreciate your input and look forward to bringing you the news that matters to our community.
Comments