Fire in strip mall damages businesses in Rancho Cordova, Metro Fire says

A two-alarm fire in a strip mall damaged businesses along Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova on Monday, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.
The fire began in a commercial structure on Folsom Boulevard near Mills Park Drive, said Chris Vestal, public information officer for Metro Fire.
The Sacramento and Folsom fire departments also responded to the fire, Vestal said. The fire was knocked down just before 5 p.m.
The vacant building that housed Rancho’s Club Casino sustained fire, smoke and water damage, Vestal said. The casino closed in January, according to its Facebook page.
Multiple neighboring businesses were also affected, primarily with water and smoke damage, Vestal said. Those businesses will be closed until the city of Rancho Cordova deems them safe to reopen, Vestal said.
Traffic along Folsom Boulevard will be impacted until at least 6 p.m. Monday, according to Vestal.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Vestal said.
