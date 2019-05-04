Local
Update: Power restored to 5,000 homes in East Sacramento after car hits power pole
Nearly 5,000 SMUD customers were without power in East Sacramento and neighboring areas for about two hours on Saturday afternoon after a car ran into a power pole around 2:30 p.m. This was the second power outage in East Sacramento in the past week.
Power was restored to the 4,897 affected customers just after 3:30 p.m. Other areas of the city affected included Oak Park and Tahoe Park, according to Sacramento Municipal Utility District’s outage map.
Police responded to at 2:17 p.m. reporting a single vehicle ran into a pole at 14th Avenue and 52nd Street in Tahoe Park, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
The driver suffered minor injuries, police spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler said.
Comments