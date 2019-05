Sacramento police say a missing woman with a medical condition was located safely Tuesday morning.

The missing 50-year-old had last been seen in the Colonial Village area, and suffered from severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, according to a tweet by the Sacramento Police Department. The disease causes breathlessness.

Anyone who sees a missing person is urged to call 911.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.