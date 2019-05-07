Local
Pilot survives small plane crash at Auburn airport, fire officials say
A single-engine plane flipped over near the runway at Auburn Municipal Airport on Monday, and the plane’s pilot walked away, authorities said, suffering only minor injuries in the crash.
Several agencies responded to a plane crash at the airport before 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to Facebook posts by the Auburn Police Department and Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit.
The small plane’s only occupant, its pilot, was released from the scene with minor injuries, Cal Fire said in a statement.
A report by the Federal Aviation Administration says the involved plane was a Cessna 172, which “veered off the runway and flipped upside down” during landing.
The pilot has not been identified.
Comments