‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean and other movie cars go on display at Walmart parking lot

Car lovers, ’80s lovers and Walmart lovers: Clear your Saturday afternoon schedule.

For the final stop in its aptly titled “Famous Movie Cars” tour, the retailer is bringing four famous movie cars to the Walmart parking lot at Delta Shores shopping center in south Sacramento, the company said Tuesday in a news release.

Three of the four cars come from hit 1980s movies and TV shows: the “Back to the Future” DeLorean, Ecto-1 from “Ghostbusters” and K.I.T.T. from “Knight Rider.” The light-green-and-yellow “Jurassic Park” Ford Explorer rounds out the fleet.

Those four vehicles were among several featured in Walmart’s well-received TV commercial campaign, which debuted during the Golden Globes in January and aired again during this year’s Super Bowl. The campaign advertises Walmart’s grocery pickup service.

Saturday’s free parking lot tour will give a free up-close look at the vehicles and even a brief ride in the Ecto-1, according to Walmart’s news release.

In a previous press release announcing the campaign, the retail giant announced that it “worked with a variety of different Hollywood studios to gain access to these vehicles” for the replica models used in the commercial, so that the cars “looked just like what our customers knew from the films.”

That said, the DeLorean probably won’t fly, as it does in the commercial and in “Back to the Future Part II.”

The cars will be on display from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 8270 Delta Shores Circle South.