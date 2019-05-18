Rocklin police officer acquitted on charges of excessive force in 2017 DUI stop

Witness describes altercation that led to arrest of Rocklin cop Edwin Vega says he saw the altercation between Rocklin officer Brad Alford and his neighbor, Emelio Valentino Perez-Chavez. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Edwin Vega says he saw the altercation between Rocklin officer Brad Alford and his neighbor, Emelio Valentino Perez-Chavez.

The Rocklin police officer has been acquitted of felony excessive force charges stemming from a 2017 altercation with a DUI suspect.

Brad Alford, 41, a patrol officer who worked for the Rocklin Police Department for 15 years prior to the incident, was arrested in 2017 after allegedly beating 22-year-old Emilio Perez-Chavez, who was suspected of driving under the influence.

Alford plead not guilty to three felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily harm, assault by a public officer and filing a false report in 2017.

On Wednesday, a jury found Alford not guilty of assault with a deadly weapon, not guilty of assault and not guilty of assault by a public officer.

Officers stopped Emilio Perez-Chavez – a repeat DUI offender on his way home from Thunder Valley Casino – in September 2017. Perez-Chavez’s lawyer, Stewart Katz, said that Alford beat his client with his baton. Alford broke Perez-Chavez’s arm and fractured his finger, Katz said.

Alford was arrested two days after the incident when other officers brought forward their concerns about his use of force.

“This is a sad and unfortunate incident for all of those involved, including the community and our organization,” the Rocklin Police Department said in a statement after the arrest. “This type of behavior will not be tolerated. As a department, we pride ourselves on working with our community and an incident like this tarnishes the reputation of the hardworking men and women who work here.”