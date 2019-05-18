Motorcycle driver involved in collision on El Camino Avenue dies

The motorcyclist involved in a wreck that tied up traffic Friday afternoon on El Camino Avenue in Sacramento has died, according to police.

The male rider and another person on a separate motorcycle were traveling west on El Camino just before 1 p.m. in the Ben Ali section of the city when one of them collided with a Mercedes-Benz turning south on Princeton Street, according to Sacramento police.

Detectives don’t believe impaired driving was a factor, according to police.