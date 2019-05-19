1 killed, 1 injured in South Natomas shooting near West El Camino and Stonecreek

One man was killed and one man was injured after being shot Sunday afternoon in South Natomas, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Department spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler confirmed that officers received multiple calls just after 2:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots on the 2600 block of Stonecreek Drive near the intersection of West El Camino Avenue.

When officers arrived, Chandler said, between The Creek @2645 and the Pheasant Pointe apartment complexes, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound, who died at the scene. His identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

While on scene, he said, officers located a second man who was also shot at least once. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, Chandler said.

Chandler said the two men were found outside, but it’s unclear where the shooting took place.

Homicide detectives will remain on scene through the night investigating the circumstances of the shooting; however, police believe “this was a targeted shooting,” Chandler said.

Police encourage anyone with information to call the Sacramento police dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Witnesses can also submit anonymous tips using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app.