Stockton man and woman killed in rollover crash in Sacramento County, CHP says

A Stockton man and woman were killed Saturday in a rollover crash between Sheldon and Sloughhouse in east Sacramento County, authorities said.

Eddie Foster, 63, and Beverly Foster, 65, both of Stockton, have been identified by the Sacramento County coroner’s office as the victims of a fatal collision on Sheldon Lake Drive, about a half-mile south of the intersection of Grant Line Road and Sunrise Boulevard.

The incident involved a 2016 Toyota Avalon driving eastbound on Sheldon Lake Drive just before 12:45 a.m. The vehicle veered off the west edge of the roadway for unknown reasons, according to a collision report by CHP South Sacramento, and rolled over multiple times before landing on its roof.

Both the male driver and the female passenger, the vehicle’s only occupants, suffered fatal injuries, according to CHP. The driver was reportedly ejected from the car, though CHP’s report indicates both parties were wearing seat belts.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision, according to CHP’s incident report.