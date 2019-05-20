‘Extremely blessed’: None hurt, but Loaves & Fishes details damage in weekend fire

A Saturday fire at Loaves & Fishes in Sacramento displaced 14 women temporarily, but no one was injured.

The directors at Loaves & Fishes gave more details Monday about a Saturday fire that damaged its Sacramento homeless shelter, temporarily displacing 14 women.

After Sacramento Fire Department Capt. Keith Wade said Saturday that extensive damage in the kitchen was believed to be a cooking-related fire, Loaves & Fishes said Monday in a news release that the fire damaged a small dining room “reserved for single women, families, and residents of Sister Nora’s Place, the only overnight shelter on the 5-acre campus.”

No one was injured in the fire, but mild smoke and water damage led to the displacement of 14 residents of Sister Nora’s Place. All 14 women were able to return to the shelter Saturday night, according to the news release.

Loaves & Fishes’ Maryhouse drop-in day shelter and the main dining room also sustained minor damage, the shelter said in its news release.

Maryhouse was open for Monday breakfast service, which was served from its back patio, but closed the rest of the day.

The dining room will serve lunch early for a few weeks in an effort to offset limited seating space.

“We are extremely blessed that no one was hurt. We will do all that we can to get all of our survival services back up and running,” Loaves & Fishes executive director Noel Kammermann said in a statement. “In the meantime, any help that the community can provide would be greatly appreciated.”

Loaves & Fishes is located on North C Street in downtown Sacramento. It serves between 400 and 800 homeless guests every day, according to Monday’s news release.