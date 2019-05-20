Historic Sacramento cemetery headstones vandalized and broken

Sacramento’s Old City Cemetery is a Gold Rush-era graveyard that features roses of more than 500 varieties and rare specimens. lsterling@sacbee.com

Several headstones were vandalized and broken at the Sacramento Historic City Cemetery on Thursday, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to the city of Sacramento.

The total damage was estimated by a city vendor to be about $6,000 to $8,000, said city spokeswoman Marycon Young.

Sacramento Police Department spokesman Vance Chandler confirmed the city filed a police report.

Young said the city and the police are working together and that police would continue the investigation.