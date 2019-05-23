Fatal crash involving multiple big rigs closes northbound I-5 in Flag City, Caltrans says

Traffic is backed up on northbound Interstate 5 at Stockton after multiple collisions involving big rigs just south of Highway 12, Caltrans said. All lanes of northbound I-5 remained closed as of 8:45 a.m.

At least one person has died in a series of chain-reaction crashes involving multiple big rigs and at least one vehicle catching fire Thursday morning, closing northbound Interstate 5 from Stockton to Flag City, and leading to major delays, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans reported just after 7:30 a.m. that “extensive backup” was observed on northbound I-5, just south of Highway 12, due to a crash that involved a truck that had tipped over.

The initial collision closed the right lane, but a “series” of secondary collisions have closed all lanes northbound lanes at Eight Mile Road to Highway 12, Caltrans said in subsequent tweets. Traffic is being diverted onto Eight Mile Road.

California Highway Patrol’s Stockton office said in a tweet that the collision was a fatality accident, but it was not immediately clear how many had died.

CHP incident logs show at least four big rigs and at least one sedan were involved in the collision, and that the sedan caught fire. According to 911 callers, two of the big rigs were also involved in fire as of 7:40 a.m., CHP logs show.

As of 8:45 a.m., the freeway remained closed with no estimated time of reopening for northbound I-5. CHP’s Stockton Office said all lanes would remain closed for “several hours” Thursday morning.