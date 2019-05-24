Water slides, a lazy river and a pool: Elk Grove opens long-awaited aquatics center

Get a first look at Elk Grove’s new aquatic center Elk Grove's new aquatic center is set to open on May 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Elk Grove's new aquatic center is set to open on May 25, 2019.

Elk Grove’s long-awaited aquatics center is set to open Memorial Day weekend, with city officials hoping the Olympic-size pool and recreational water features will support local aquatics teams and attract swimmers from across the Sacramento region.

The $42 million aquatics center at 9701 Big Horn Blvd. includes a competition pool with diving boards, a recreation pool and an instructional pool, as well as a lazy river, water slides and a cafe.

Saturday’s opening to the public marks the end of a more than decade-long journey for the aquatics center, which was originally proposed as a response to an increasing need for competition-ready pools in the growing suburban city.

“There a lot of youth sports in the region, and not just soccer,” said city spokeswoman Kristyn Laurence. “(We) heard from our aquatic competitive teams that the demand for more water was extremely high,” with local teams frequently competing in other cities, and traveling as far out as Stanford or Redding.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But the aquatics center’s construction had been stalled for years, despite early plans for development drawn up in 2006, and amenities approved by Elk Grove City Council in 2011.

Elk Grove sued a previous contractor for the project in 2015, alleging it falsely represented its credentials to build the center and failed to uphold its contract agreement.

A new opening day target was set for May 2018 after the city hired a new contractor, Arntz Builders Inc., but that deadline was also missed. Poor winter weather was partially responsible for the delays, Laurence said.

The cost has also fluctuated. After initial plans to build a water park were cut to bring a $56 million price tag down to $17 million, costs have since ballooned. The Bee last reported in 2017 that the aquatics center would cost $31 million.

“There were some much larger plans envisioned, like a water park and larger diving platforms that, when evaluated, it was not penciling out,” Laurence said. “What you see now is a reimagined version, still managing some of the interests that would draw visitors, but it’s a more modest proposal.”

The center can accommodate 1,500 swimmers and about 2,500 spectators at maximum capacity, Laurence said. It’s expected to attract 36,000 visitors annually, according to previously released city staff projections.

The aquatics center is part of the first phase of a 76-acre, multimillion-dollar public services hub at the corner of Civic Center Drive and Big Horn Boulevard that will eventually include a library, a museum, botanical gardens and a community center that is home to a senior center and veterans hall.

The community center is expected to open this September, Laurence said.

What you need to know about the aquatics center