Can you identify this animal? Mystery Sacramento Zoo animal will give birth next week

Have a knack for identifying animals? How about from grainy sonogram video? The Sacramento Zoo has a challenge for you.

The Sacramento Zoo announced Friday morning that one of its animals is pregnant. The expectant mother is due to give birth next week – but the Zoo has kept her identity a surprise and has asked the public if they can guess which animal she is.

The announcement included a sonogram video of the baby, who appears to have a spine, rib cage and four legs.

We are so excited to announce one of the animals is pregnant! We are expecting a birth next week!



Comment below with your best guess of who the mother is!#SacramentoZoo pic.twitter.com/WaeCq1yBtn — Sacramento Zoo (@SacramentoZoo) May 24, 2019

Some Twitter users have guessed that the baby is a lion cub. Others have suggested that the baby is a turtle.