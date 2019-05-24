Local

Can you identify this animal? Mystery Sacramento Zoo animal will give birth next week

What the Sacramento Zoo expansion could look like

Take a look at some of the exhibits and layout of a proposed Sacramento Zoo expansion and relocation. By
Up Next
Take a look at some of the exhibits and layout of a proposed Sacramento Zoo expansion and relocation. By

Have a knack for identifying animals? How about from grainy sonogram video? The Sacramento Zoo has a challenge for you.

The Sacramento Zoo announced Friday morning that one of its animals is pregnant. The expectant mother is due to give birth next week – but the Zoo has kept her identity a surprise and has asked the public if they can guess which animal she is.

The announcement included a sonogram video of the baby, who appears to have a spine, rib cage and four legs.

Some Twitter users have guessed that the baby is a lion cub. Others have suggested that the baby is a turtle.

  Comments  