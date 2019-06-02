Cops, a film office, homeless services. 10 things you should know are in Sacramento’s budget

Steinberg on sales tax increase: ‘One penny could change the economic arc of Sacramento’ Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg speaks on Thursday, June 7, 2018. about a proposal to raise city's sales tax one cent. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg speaks on Thursday, June 7, 2018. about a proposal to raise city's sales tax one cent.

Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan sifted through $60 million of requests from city departments to select about $23 million in new projects, programs and positions to fund in his proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

He did so with two things at the front of his mind: Requests from City Council members and the Measure U ballot language from November, which read:





“...to protect and enhance essential public safety services, including 9-1-1 response, fire protection, community neighborhood policing, and other essential services, including homeless supportive services, affordable housing, libraries, park maintenance, high-wage job promotion, and youth programming...”

“It’s a proposed budget with what I feel reflects the commitments that the city has made, and the desires of the council members as I know them to be,” Chan said. “I have no pride of ownership here. What I’m trying to do is put forward something that I feel accurately reflects the commitments of the council as a whole and the desires, as well.”

The City Council will adopt the budget by the end of June, and could decide to remove or add anything to Chan’s proposed budget.

There are plenty of jobs and programs in the proposed budget, and here are a few: