Headed to the mountains this weekend? It may snow on you

Memorial Day Weekend weather looks sunny and pleasant for most of the Sacramento region, but the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for some areas due to expected snow fall levels of up to a foot at the mountain passes.

The weather service forecasts a 50 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Saturday, and showers are likely before 11 a.m. Sunday in the Sacramento Valley. Temperatures for Sunday should reach a high of 65.

The winter weather advisory starts 5 a.m. Sunday and lasts 24 hours. There’s potential for slippery roads and chain controls in the mountains, the weather service said. Up to 6 inches of snow are predicted for I-80 and Highway 50 passes, and 6 to 12 inches are forecast for Highway 88.

Plan on travelling this weekend? Mountain snow is forecast so be prepared for reduced visibility, slippery roads, and potential chain controls. Also, be sure to check the road and weather conditions before you go. #cawx #KnowBeforeYouGo #prepared pic.twitter.com/TeBl6QQFdn — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 25, 2019

The sun will come back out — at least partly — for Memorial Day, though, and temperatures are expected to hit 71 degrees in the Valley.