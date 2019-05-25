Capital City Freeway backed up after three-car collision

Traffic is backed up on eastbound Capital City Freeway over the W-X portion in downtown Sacramento after an accident at Highway 99 on Saturday, May 26, 2019. Caltrans

Traffic is backed up on the eastbound Capital City Freeway at the Highway 99 junction after three cars were involved in a collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon and blocked lanes on the freeway, according to CHP logs. The backup is on the W-X portion of the freeway, nearly to the Pioneer Bridge. The vehicles were moved to the shoulder around 3:40 p.m.

The Sacramento Fire Department has been dispatched to the scene to address the incident.