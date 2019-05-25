Local
Capital City Freeway backed up after three-car collision
Traffic is backed up on the eastbound Capital City Freeway at the Highway 99 junction after three cars were involved in a collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon and blocked lanes on the freeway, according to CHP logs. The backup is on the W-X portion of the freeway, nearly to the Pioneer Bridge. The vehicles were moved to the shoulder around 3:40 p.m.
The Sacramento Fire Department has been dispatched to the scene to address the incident.
