Placer sheriff welcomes ‘Justice,’ 3-year-old horse heading to mounted unit in 2020

A new deputy is coming to Placer County early next year.

He has four legs, is saddle-trained and is chomping at the bit to get started.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday on social media that Justice, a 3-year-old dark brown horse first adopted as a 2-week-old orphan and nursed back to health, is expected to join the mounted unit after one more year of police training in Kentucky.

“Deputy Justice” met sheriff’s officials in April and impressed right away, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post, including

Justice is being trained at the Asbury University police horse training facility in Kentucky. He had a “rough start” but built a bond with his student trainer there, and started riding under saddle a few months ago, according to the social media post.

Justice is on pace to graduate spring 2020.