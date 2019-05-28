Local
Davis ‘porch pirate’ arrested after video shows him stealing package off front stoop
Davis police say they have arrested a suspected “porch pirate” who was caught on video stealing a package off the front stoop of a home.
The arrest came after a resident posted the doorbell video showing a suspect stealing a package in under 15 seconds in broad daylight. The video was later posted on the police department’s Facebook page in announcing the arrest.
The suspect, who was not identified, was found dumpster diving several hours later in south Davis, according to the police department. Davis police said the suspect was on probation and had an active felony arrest warrant.
The theft was the second for the victim who shared the porch pirate video, according to the police department. This time the package was recovered after a police search and investigation.
