Citing ‘patterns of abuse,’ Black Lives Matter Sacramento ousts founder Tanya Faison

A shake-up in the leadership of the local chapter of Black Lives Matter unfolded Wednesday morning on social media, with dozens of members challenging founder Tanya Faison in an effort to oust her from her leadership position.

In a letter posted to the chapter’s Facebook and Twitter pages, “We, current, former, and inactive members of Black Lives Matter Sacramento, publicly denounce Tanya Faison’s leadership of the chapter.” The letter cited “patterns of abuse.”

The letter was deleted from the official Black Lives Sacramento social media accounts about 30 minutes after it was posted, but continued to circulate on other social media accounts.

Twenty-nine members signed the letter, including co-founder Sonia Lewis.

The letter said Faison’s actions had “negatively impacted” the chapter, and that removing her from leadership was the only way to move forward.

“Tanya has refused to accept any responsibility for her actions or behavior. Instead, she has chosen to criticize and vilify people expressing concerns or dissent and to lay blame upon individuals who left the chapter over her irresponsible and authoritarian leadership,” the letter said.

Lewis, a senior member in the organization, said she’s noticed a lot of chapter members have left the group.

“We’ve been told by lots of people they would rejoin this group and do this work if she were not part of the equation,” Lewis said.

Recently, the group’s members invited former members to a “healing space” to talk about why they left the group. There, the former members revealed “a whole host of toxic behaviors” from Faison, Lewis said.

Among the accusations, Lewis said, Faison held media events and protests on behalf of black men killed by police, telling the group the victims’ families wanted those events, when it turned out they did not. That happened multiple times with the family of Stephon Clark, the unarmed black man fatally shot by police in March 2018, Lewis said.

If Faison agrees to go to counseling, she could be allowed back in the organization after one year, Lewis said.

“While great things have transpired under her leadership, it is not her alone that has made those things happen,” Lewis said. “She will always be the founder, and no one can negate the works she’s done.”

Faison has been the public face of the organization since 2015, appearing in national news broadcasts on CNN and other publications. She has led numerous protests, most notably after the police shooting death of Clark. Faison also orchestrated protests outside the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office three times a week for nearly a year.

Faison was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.