Update: Anti-LGBTQ country rapper says he’ll still come to Sacramento after shows canceled

The country/rap artist at the center of the Goldfield Trading Post controversy will still come to Sacramento during Pride weekend even after the midtown bar canceled his two shows, he announced in a Facebook video Wednesday.

Adam Calhoun had been scheduled to perform concerts on June 7 and 8 alongside fellow “hick-hop” artist Demun Jones at Goldfield. After social media backlash Tuesday and Wednesday, however, the bar canceled Calhoun and Jones’ sold-out performances and promised to refund all customers.

The Sacramento LGBT Community Center called Calhoun and Jones “openly racist and homophobic” in a statement Tuesday evening, a characterization Calhoun pushed back against in his video. A white man, he has used the N-word in past songs and repeatedly stated that transgender people are confused or delusional. He denied the accusations in the video Wednesday.

“They screamed enough to get our shows canceled in Sacramento. But unfortunately for those people, I was raised better than to become a homophobic racist,” Calhoun said. “So I will be there, and I will show you what type of person I am, and what I’m made of, and up for discussion with anybody.”

Calhoun’s visit will overlap with Pride weekend, when more than 22,000 LGBTQ people and supporters are expected to celebrate on Capitol Mall. Goldfield co-owner Bret Bair has said he did not know Calhoun and Jones’ concerts would coincide with Pride when booking them several months ago.

California-bashing is easy sport for any right-wing personality, and Calhoun has made his feelings on the state clear in the past. In a video about potential safe injection sites in San Francisco, he asked “can you guys just slide into the ocean already? Wasn’t that supposed to happen — you guys were just supposed to fall off of the continent?”

His and Jones’ “Crazy White Boy Tour” will stop in Petaluma on June 4 and Chico on June 6. The uproar that hit Sacramento Tuesday and Wednesday doesn’t seem to have extended to those cities.

“Should we have named it the ‘I love everybody, there’s more than two genders, unicorn s--- tour?’” Calhoun sarcastically asked in the video.

It’s unclear what Calhoun will be doing in Sacramento other than, as he said, “handing out hugs.”