Local
More than 25,000 SMUD customers without power in Citrus Heights after car hits pole
What utility crews are doing to restore the power
More than 25,000 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers lost power Thursday morning in the Citrus Heights area after a vehicle struck a pole, a SMUD spokesperson said.
The outage has left 25,445 SMUD customers without power as of 8:40 a.m., according to the utility’s online outage map.
SMUD spokesman Chris Capra said the outage was reported at 8:11 a.m. The outage was caused by a vehicle downing a power pole at the intersection of Auburn Boulevard and Lohse Way, Capra said.
The estimated time of restoration for most customers is 9:15 a.m., Capra said, as affected customers will have their power re-routed to other circuits. A few hundred may remain without power for a longer period as the pole is repaired.
Comments