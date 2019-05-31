Local
Northern California state Senate special election is Tuesday: What you need to know
A glance at California Senate District 1 and its candidates
The special election for California state Senate District 1 is around the corner, with voters going to the polls Tuesday.
Two Republican assemblymen – Brian Dahle of Bieber and Kevin Kiley of Rocklin – are competing to fill a vacated seat left by former Sen. Ted Gaines representing much of Northern California’s eastern edge, a conservative stronghold with about 1 million people.
In the March special primary election, Dahle led all candidates with 29.6 percent of the vote, and Kiley won 27.9 percent.
The race has been mired in controversy, including mysterious voter-shaming mailers and questionable campaign tactics.
Dahle sent voters a misleading mailer depicting an edited photo of Kiley standing next to Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, labeling him as a “former staffer” of hers. Kiley has never met Harris and worked as a deputy attorney general for the state in a civil service position.
Kiley successfully sued another Republic opponent prior to the special primary election in February, forcing Rex Hime to switch his ballot title from “taxpayer advocate” to “small business advocate.”
Also during the special primary election, a misleading mailer was sent to voters stating that a longtime Republican figure who had already dropped out of the race was the “clear” choice for Democrats. The mailer was paid for by “Taxfighters for Brian Dahle for State Senate 2019,” though Dahle said his campaign was not affiliated with the campaign committee.
How to vote
Eligible voters in Alpine, El Dorado, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra and Siskiyou counties can vote in the District 1 election.
Parts of Placer County (Auburn, Colfax, Lincoln, Loomis and Rocklin) and Sacramento County (Folsom, Orangevale and Fair Oaks) are also within the district, and eligible voters living there can submit ballots as well.
You can also find your polling place based on the county you live in online on the Secretary of State’s website: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/2019-sd1/polling-place/
Polls are open Tuesday, June 4, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by county elections offices within three days.
For more information on the special election, visit the California Secretary of State website: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/2019-sd1/
