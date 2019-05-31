Man in wheelchair killed in early-morning Parkway collision, Sacramento police say

A pedestrian was killed in a Friday morning crash at a Parkway intersection in south Sacramento, police say.

The collision, at the intersection of Mack Road and Center Parkway, was reported in a 911 call by the involved driver just before 3:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Marcus Basquez said.

The victim was a man in a wheelchair, who was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel, Basquez said.

Basquez said the investigation is in early stages, but that drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to have been factors in the collision.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The intersection remains closed as authorities investigate, Basquez said.

The victim will be identified by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.

SPD is on scene of a fatal (auto v pedestrian) collision at the intersection of Mack Road/Center Parkway. The intersection will be closed during the investigation. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/uz0wUxXJKd — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 31, 2019