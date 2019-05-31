Local
Fire crews rescue dog stuck in North Sacramento drainage pipe
Sacramento fire crews have rescued a dog that was stuck in a drainage pipe in North Sacramento.
The dog got stuck in a drainage pipe near the 100 block of Commerce Circle, the Sacramento Fire Department said in a tweet just before 8 a.m. Friday. Crews were able to free the animal just after 8:30 a.m.
The rescue required a “technical rescue company” due to confined space, the tweet said.
No other details will immediately available.
