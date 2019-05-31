Local

Fire crews rescue dog stuck in North Sacramento drainage pipe

Sacramento fire crews have rescued a dog that was stuck in a drainage pipe in North Sacramento.

The dog got stuck in a drainage pipe near the 100 block of Commerce Circle, the Sacramento Fire Department said in a tweet just before 8 a.m. Friday. Crews were able to free the animal just after 8:30 a.m.

The rescue required a “technical rescue company” due to confined space, the tweet said.

No other details will immediately available.

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

