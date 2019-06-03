Do drivers speed near your kid’s school? The speed limit will drop near Sacramento campuses

Learn about the bill that would remove speed limits on I-5 and Highway 99 A California bill proposes two added lanes to Interstate 5 and Highway 99 with no speed limit. If the bill passes, it would tie Germany’s Autobahn for the world’s fastest speed limit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A California bill proposes two added lanes to Interstate 5 and Highway 99 with no speed limit. If the bill passes, it would tie Germany’s Autobahn for the world’s fastest speed limit.

Sacramento had the highest rate of traffic-related fatalities involving pedestrians under age 15 in the state in 2016, according to a city report.

To help reduce that, the city is set to drop speed limits around 115 schools to 15 mph.

“The ability to establish 15 mph speed zones can help address community and parent concerns about vehicle speeds around schools, particularly during the busy pickup and drop-off times and to enhance the safety of children walking and biking to school,” the report said. “If a vehicle is in a collision with a child, a slower speed collision will generally result in a less severe injury or the avoidance of death.”

The effort would require the city to install 368 new “school zone” speed limit signs at 124 locations, costing about $63,000, the report said.

In addition, as part of a separate initiative, city officials recently studied 51 speed zones on various city streets to see if the speed limits should be adjusted.





Officials found seven speed zones that should be reduced, according to a city staff report.

They include the following:

East Sacramento

▪ C Street from 35th Street to Elvas Avenue: Set to drop from 35 to 30 mph

South Sacramento

▪ Lemon Hill Avenue from 65th Street Expressway to Power Inn Road: Set to drop from 40 to 35 mph

North Sacramento

▪ Ascot Avenue from Dry Creek Road to 20th Street: Set to drop from 40 to 35 mph

▪ Rio Linda Boulevard from Marysville Boulevard north to the city limits: Set to drop from 50 to 45 mph

▪ South Avenue from Rio Linda Boulevard to Astoria Street, the limit will go down from 30 to 25 mph

College/Glen

▪ Lake Forest Drive from Western End to Everglade Drive: Set to drop from 30 to 25 mph





▪ Wissemann Drive from Everglade Drive to Folsom Boulevard: Set to drop from 30 to 25 mph

The City Council is scheduled to vote on both items Tuesday.