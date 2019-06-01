Woman taking selfie photo dies after falls over edge of Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay

The woman fell over the edge of Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay, officials said. North Tahoe Fire Protection District

A young woman died when she lost her footing while taking photos at Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay, officials say.

The Tahoe Truckee Rescue Team responded to the falls Friday to recover the woman’s body, according to a social media post from the North Tahoe Fire Protection District.

“This is a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas,” the statement said.

A 2018 study found that more than 250 people died between 2011 and 2017 worldwide while taking selfies. The average age of the people who died while taking selfies was about 23.





The statement also urged people not to underestimate the power of waterfalls, rivers and cold water temperatures.

The woman’s identity has not be released.