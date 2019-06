Five people were taken to area hospitals after a four-car collision in Elk Grove left them with injuries on Sunday. Cosumnes Fire Department

A collision involving four cars left five people injured in Elk Grove on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. near Laguna Boulevard and Dwight Road, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department.

Two of the five people injured are in critical condition, the department said.





Elk Grove Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story.