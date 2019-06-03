Firefighter training will bring controlled burns near south Sacramento County airport

Firefighters train at American River during controlled burns Twenty firefighters spent Wednesday morning setting fires and containing them, part of the largest live-training exercise ever held on the American River Parkway. Video by Hector Amezcua of The Sacramento Bee. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Twenty firefighters spent Wednesday morning setting fires and containing them, part of the largest live-training exercise ever held on the American River Parkway. Video by Hector Amezcua of The Sacramento Bee.

Firefighters are using parcels of land near a Sacramento County airport for controlled wildland training burns this week.

Crews with the Cosumnes Community Services District and Sacramento County Airport fire departments will use county-owned parcels of land near Franklin Field Airport in south Sacramento County for the training fires, which are planned to burn between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to a news release from the county airport system.

The fires will “increase in intensity” as the training progresses over the six days, according to the news release, and the wildland areas used for training will be completely burned by Saturday.

The county advises that a large amount of smoke may be visible in the area and urges citizens not to call 911 if firefighters are present at the burn location.

“The purpose of this training is to give firefighters experience under actual fire conditions,” the news release said. “Such training is necessary to ensure firefighters are able to properly handle wildland fires in our area.”

Franklin Field is a two-runway public airport on Bruceville Road, just east of the Twin Cities Road exit from Interstate 5.

The training exercise could be delayed or postponed due to adverse weather, the county says.

This week’s training was approved by the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District, and no risk is anticipated for the surrounding community.