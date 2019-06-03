Rocklin man declared missing after falling into South Fork American River over weekend

Search teams with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Cal Fire and other agencies searched Saturday and Sunday for Mateo Rios, 28, of Rocklin, who is believed to have fallen into the South Fork American River on Saturday.

A Rocklin man remains missing Monday after reportedly falling into the South Fork American River near Placerville on Saturday, El Dorado County sheriff’s authorities say.

Mateo Rios, 28, was last seen floating down the river near Chili Bar Park, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday morning. He was not wearing a life jacket, the news release said.

Search and rescue efforts Saturday and Sunday involving sheriff’s deputies, Cal Fire crews and a California Highway Patrol helicopter were unsuccessful.

Initially reported as a possible drowning, Rios has been declared a missing person, El Dorado sheriff’s officials said.

