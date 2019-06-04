Bear spotted on UC Davis campus has run up into a tree, university officials say

A bear was spotted at the UC Davis campus Tuesday morning, the university’s police department said in a text alert to students.

The bear was reportedly seen near Solano Park and was headed toward the university’s arboretum area, the message said.

“We have a bear on campus,” said UC Davis spokesman Andy Fell, who was with fish and game officials at the scene just before 8 a.m.

Fell said the bear was first reported about 5:45 a.m. near a parking lot by Solano Park, and it has since moved to a grassy area near the Hyatt Place hotel on campus, a few hundred feet from Arboretum Drive. The bear ran up a tree at one point, Fell said.

Fish and game officials are now “formulating plans” on how to handle the bear, Fell said.

Fell said he wasn’t sure what kind of bear it is, but it is similar in appearance to a black bear.

Campus spokeswoman Melissa Lutz Blouin also confirmed the bear sighting at the campus.

UC Davis WarnMe: BEAR SIGHTED ON CAMPUS LS WB FROM SOLANO PARK TO ARBORETUM AREA FISH AND GAME ONSCENE STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA pic.twitter.com/MZhyWe1Dtb — UC Davis (@ucdavis) June 4, 2019

This is a developing story.