Check those tickets – here are the winning numbers for $475 million Mega Millions jackpot

The United States of Powerball If the record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If the record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep.

Four hundred and seventy-five million dollars are at stake Tuesday night in the Mega Millions lottery — the seventh-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The winning numbers for the $475 million Mega Millions jackpot were announced at 8 p.m.

The winning numbers are 25, 37, 46, 48 and 68 for the five white balls and 25 for the gold ball.

To win the jackpot, lottery participants must have all the numbers. The odds of winning Tuesday night’s jackpot are less than 1 in 300 million.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The last Mega Millions jackpot reached $50 million before being won with a ticket purchased in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 12, according to the Mega Millions website. The jackpot restarted at $40 million and grew by a minimum of $5 million per draw each time the jackpot rolled.

If you’ve won less than $600, you can turn in your winning ticket at a lottery retailer in exchange for cash, according to the Mega Millions website.

If you’ve won more than $600, download a claim form from the California Lottery and deliver it to any lottery district office or mail it to 730 N. 10th St., Sacramento, CA 95811.