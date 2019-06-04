Early results from Tuesday’s state Senate District 1 race between Dahle, Kiley

A glance at California Senate District 1 and its candidates Residents across California Senate District 1 will vote for a candidate to fill the seat vacated by Sen. Ted Gaines, R-El Dorado Hills. Brian Dahle and Kevin Kiley are running. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Residents across California Senate District 1 will vote for a candidate to fill the seat vacated by Sen. Ted Gaines, R-El Dorado Hills. Brian Dahle and Kevin Kiley are running.

The polls have closed and the counting is under way for Tuesday’s special election between two Republican assemblymen for the state Senate’s 1st District seat, which covers a wide swath of Northern California along the Sierra Nevada from Redding to Placerville.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At 9:30 p.m. with nearly two-thirds of the 473 precincts reporting some results, Brian Dahle of Bieber led Kevin Kiley of Rocklin. More results are expected to trickle in Tuesday from Alpine, El Dorado, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra and Siskiyou counties, as well as some reporting from parts of Placer County and the Folsom area in Sacramento County.

Dahle and Kiley are competing to fill a vacated seat left by former Sen. Ted Gaines representing much of Northern California’s eastern edge, a conservative stronghold with about 1 million people.





In the March special primary election, Dahle led all candidates with 29.6 percent of the vote, and Kiley won 27.9 percent.

The race has been mired in controversy, including mysterious voter-shaming mailers and questionable campaign tactics.

Dahle sent voters a misleading mailer depicting an edited photo of Kiley standing next to Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, labeling him as a “former staffer” of hers. Kiley has never met Harris and worked as a deputy attorney general for the state in a civil service position.

Kiley successfully sued another Republic opponent prior to the special primary election in February, forcing Rex Hime to switch his ballot title from “taxpayer advocate” to “small business advocate.”

Also during the special primary election, a misleading mailer was sent to voters stating that a longtime Republican figure who had already dropped out of the race was the “clear” choice for Democrats. The mailer was paid for by “Taxfighters for Brian Dahle for State Senate 2019,” though Dahle said his campaign was not affiliated with the campaign committee.