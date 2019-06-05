Sacramento Children’s Home launches 24/7 crisis hotline for foster families

In this Tuesday, March 26, 2019 photo, Annemarie Rainwater cuddles with her adoptive mother Phyllis Rainwater at their home in Shelbyville, Tenn. Phyllis and her husband Rick Rainwater adopted Annemarie when she was 17 after fostering her as a teenager. Courtney Pedroza

Foster youth and families in Sacramento County now have a 24/7 support center, the Sacramento Children’s Home said in a press release.

The free program, called The Source, will provide a 24/7 crisis hotline via phone or text at 916-SUPPORT (787-7678) and online chat at The Source website.

The Source aims to not only provide immediate crisis support but connect callers to long-term resources, including mental health services, counseling, youth programs, community-based programs and more, the release said.

“Foster youth and families often lack a support system and the Source is dedicated to providing counseling and guidance during times of stress and instability,” Sacramento Children’s Home Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Baker said in the release. “Our goal is for all children to thrive in safe, supportive home environments and we hope that by providing support to both foster youth and families we can help them resolve their immediate crisis and be better prepared to deal with future issues.”

The Source is the only foster support line of its kind in Sacramento, according to the release.

The Sacramento Children’s Home was founded in 1867 and provides residential, community-based mental health and educational programs across Sacramento County, the release said. For more information, visit the Sacramento Children’s Home website.