Small electrical fire breaks out in Sacramento City Hall basement

A small electrical fire broke out in the parking garage under Sacramento City Hall but was quickly extinguished Wednesday evening.

At 5:24 p.m., Sacramento Fire Department received a report of a commercial fire at 915 I St., and sent two engines and two fire trucks to the scene, according to fire dispatch. One firefighter reported “white smoke in the basement” over the fire dispatch radio.

The fire was apparently caused by an air conditioning unit in the parking garage, said battalion chief Greg Powell.

“Apparently it overheated and caught on fire, the on-site police department and our fire chief put it out with a fire extinguisher and we were just called to reassess the scene,” he said, noting that Fire Chief Gary Loesch happened to be at City Hall at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries related to the fire, Powell said, and most fire personnel called to the scene left within minutes of the incident.