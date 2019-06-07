Local

Air ambulance to land on I-80 near Kingvale as overturned crash blocks one lane, authorities say

An overturned vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Kingvale has required an air ambulance response, according to Caltrans.

The crash, near Rainbow between Yuba Pass and Kingvale, was reported about 10:45 a.m. and was blocking one eastbound lane of traffic at the time, according to Caltrans.

I-80 will be briefly closed as an air helicopter lands on the freeway just after 11 a.m., Caltrans said in a tweet.

According to California Highway Patrol traffic incident logs, the involved driver may have fallen asleep and drifted off the roadway.

No other details were immediately available.



Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

