Check those tickets – winning numbers for Friday’s $530 million Mega Millions jackpot

At least $530 million are at stake Friday night in the Mega Millions lottery — the seventh-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

This is the first jackpot in the game to exceed the $500 million mark since last year’s record-setting $1.5 billion jackpot that was won in October. The winning numbers were announced at 8 p.m.

The winning numbers are 17, 19, 27, 40 and 68 for the five white balls and 2 for the gold Mega ball.

To win the jackpot, lottery participants must have all the numbers. The odds of winning Friday night’s jackpot are less than 1 in 300 million.

The latest Mega Millions jackpot began growing after a $50 million payout was won with a ticket purchased in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 12, according to the Mega Millions website. The jackpot restarted at $40 million and grew by a minimum of $5 million per draw each time the jackpot rolled.





If you’ve won less than $600, you can turn in your winning ticket at a lottery retailer in exchange for cash, according to the Mega Millions website.

If you’ve won more than $600, download a claim form from the California Lottery and deliver it to any lottery district office or mail it to 730 N. 10th St., Sacramento, CA 95811.