Authorities continue search for missing Sacramento County man in Calaveras County

David Gordon Johnson

Authorities in Calaveras County on Saturday were searching for a 44-year-old Sacramento County man who was reported missing three days ago.

The California Highway Patrol has found the motorcycle belonging to David Gordon Johnson, but he was not found, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release Saturday afternoon.

The missing man also is known as Davey G. Johnson and is a contributor to Car and Driver magazine, according to an article from the magazine about Johnson’s disappearance.





Johnson is a veteran automotive journalist and has been missing since Wednesday, after he rode through the Sonora Pass, Car and Driver reported. He sent a text message to a friend sitting near a creek on his way home Wednesday morning, when he was last heard from.

Calaveras County sheriff’s officials said Johnson was initially reported missing to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday. About 8 p.m. Friday, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department received Johnson’s missing person report from Sacramento County authorities.

Law enforcement officials learned that Johnson could be near Big Bar River Access, near the town of Mokelumne Hill in Calaveras County. The CHP went to the area and found Johnson’s parked motorcycle. Calaveras County sheriff’s officials searched the area but didn’t find Johnson.

The Calaveras County Search and Rescue was called to expand the search for Johnson. Amador County Search and Rescue, Calaveras County Marine Safety Division and a CHP helicopter have joined the search.

Additional resources were requested through the state’s Office of Emergency Services to search Johnson on the ground. The search continued Saturday afternoon.

Authorities ask anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts to call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department at 209-754-6500.