Small grass fire in Rosemont after car crashed into a pole, officials say

A 5-acre grass fire ignited Saturday east of Rosemont after a car crashed into a power pole, officials say.

Fire personnel received a call at 2:57 p.m. near Bradshaw Road and Jackson Highway, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department spokeswoman Diana Schmidt. The fire was burning against the wind, Schmidt said, allowing crews to contain the blaze around 3:25 p.m.

The power line fell onto the car so it is unclear whether the power line or the car engine over the grass caused the fire, Schmidt says. However, responders contacted SMUD to cut power to the line in order to safely rescue the victim from the car.

No structures were in danger, Metro Fire said, and the unidentified victim was transported to a hospital.