First 100-degree days of summer will hit Sacramento this week, officials say

The first 100-degree days of the summer are anticipated to hit Sacramento Monday and Tuesday, officials said. The scorching temperatures will be accompanied by lighter winds and likely won’t trigger any red flag fire warnings.

Monday is forecast to reach 103 degrees, just shy of the 105 degree record from 1918, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Cory Mueller. Tuesday’s forecast is a tinge cooler at 102 degrees.

As the week goes on, the heat is expected to dwindle, with forecasts of 97 degrees for Wednesday and 93 degrees for Thursday and Friday as the Delta breeze rolls in, Mueller said.

Last week, temperatures narrowly missed 100 degrees, with a high of 98 degrees, according to the NWS.

Despite the valley heating up, Mueller said, fire conditions are not expected to worsen this week.

Temperatures will be heating up this week, with Monday and Tuesday being the hottest days. What will you be doing to beat the heat? #cawx #HeatSafety pic.twitter.com/wB04r6in1D — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 9, 2019

“It’s still going to be hot and dry,” he said. “Be prepared for the heat.”





Mueller urged people to stay hydrated during peak heat hours, which he described as 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.