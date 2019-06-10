Two killed in fiery crash on Highway 50 on-ramp, CHP says

Two people were killed in a fiery crash on a Highway 50 on-ramp in Sacramento early Sunday morning, California Highway Patrol officials said.

About 12:40 a.m. Sunday, a black Chevrolet sedan traveling on the 15th Street ramp to westbound Highway 50 veered off the right side of the roadway and into dirt, CHP South Sacramento said in a news release late Sunday night.

The vehicle then collided with a concrete side post foundation, causing the sedan to become airborne and rotate 180 degrees before landing, the news release said.

The car then became fully engulfed in flames, and its two occupants, both females, were unable to exit the vehicle. Both died at the scene, CHP said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The victims will be identified by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.

SHARE COPY LINK Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately.