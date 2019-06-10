Local
Two killed in fiery crash on Highway 50 on-ramp, CHP says
Two people were killed in a fiery crash on a Highway 50 on-ramp in Sacramento early Sunday morning, California Highway Patrol officials said.
About 12:40 a.m. Sunday, a black Chevrolet sedan traveling on the 15th Street ramp to westbound Highway 50 veered off the right side of the roadway and into dirt, CHP South Sacramento said in a news release late Sunday night.
The vehicle then collided with a concrete side post foundation, causing the sedan to become airborne and rotate 180 degrees before landing, the news release said.
The car then became fully engulfed in flames, and its two occupants, both females, were unable to exit the vehicle. Both died at the scene, CHP said.
The victims will be identified by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.
