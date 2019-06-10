Isleton man drowns after crashing car into Delta inlet, CHP says

A driver drowned early Monday morning, trapped in his vehicle after crashing off of a Delta-area road and submerging the car in an inlet, the California Highway Patrol said.

The driver “was driving too fast and unable to negotiate a turn in the roadway” on West Brannan Island Road and ended up crashing through a metal guardrail, going down a dirt embankment and submerging completely in the Sevenmile Slough, according to a news release by CHP’s South Sacramento office.

The accident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday. The victim, identified as a 43-year-old Isleton man, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with one passenger, identified as a 43-year-old Rio Vista man, according to CHP’s accident report.

The driver became trapped in the vehicle and drowned, according to CHP’s accident report. The passenger was able to escape the vehicle and was not injured.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Identification of the victim will be handled by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.

The Sevenmile Slough is about 5 miles south of Isleton. It connects the San Joaquin River with the Threemile Slough, which in turn flows into the Sacramento River at Brannan Island State Recreation Area.